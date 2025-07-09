Comparing PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and GoDaddy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million 0.28 $6.41 million $0.16 8.88 GoDaddy $4.57 billion 5.51 $936.90 million $5.20 34.01

Analyst Ratings

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PhoneX and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoDaddy 0 6 7 1 2.64

GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $214.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy 16.20% 211.09% 9.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats PhoneX on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

