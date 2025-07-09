Comparing Shimizu (SHMUY) & The Competition

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shimizu pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $12.77 billion $435.70 million 17.46 Shimizu Competitors $6.80 billion $567.85 million 23.88

Volatility and Risk

Shimizu has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Shimizu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Shimizu has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 3.40% 3.42% 1.29% Shimizu Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Summary

Shimizu competitors beat Shimizu on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

