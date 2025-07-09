Comparing Unicharm (UNICY) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm N/A N/A N/A Unicharm Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.54 billion $540.15 million 17.30 Unicharm Competitors $2.74 billion $103.51 million 3.52

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Unicharm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unicharm has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm’s competitors have a beta of -0.51, meaning that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Unicharm pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 72.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Unicharm beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

