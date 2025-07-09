Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $194.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $264.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

