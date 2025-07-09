Contrasting Alliance Entertainment (AENT) & The Competition

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alliance Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86% Alliance Entertainment Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alliance Entertainment Competitors 270 884 1585 40 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alliance Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.82%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion $4.58 million 24.25 Alliance Entertainment Competitors $9.88 billion -$285.69 million -28.86

Alliance Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 3.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

