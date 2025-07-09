Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $22.19. 504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corbion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Corbion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.66%.
Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.
