Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CORZ. JMP Securities began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.02 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.71.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. The company’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,646.71. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

