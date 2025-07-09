Core Scientific’s (CORZ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,794,155.66. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

