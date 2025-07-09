Core Scientific’s (CORZ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $14.02 on Monday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 229.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

