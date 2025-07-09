Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $38.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,249,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,571,000 after buying an additional 324,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,880,000 after buying an additional 2,780,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,158,000 after buying an additional 3,412,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

