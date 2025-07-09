Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,461,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,877,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after buying an additional 2,172,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

