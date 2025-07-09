CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.com 8.59% 16.11% 6.80% CreditRiskMonitor.com Competitors 11.82% -1.70% 11.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million $1.67 million 16.33 CreditRiskMonitor.com Competitors $864.08 million $121.52 million -22.03

CreditRiskMonitor.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com. CreditRiskMonitor.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.8% of shares of all “INTERNET CONTENT” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “INTERNET CONTENT” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.com competitors beat CreditRiskMonitor.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

