Critical Analysis: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and PLAYSTUDIOS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $575.92 million 0.12 -$128.17 million ($4.40) -0.53 PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.51 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -4.96

Analyst Recommendations

PLAYSTUDIOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Casinos. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Casinos and PLAYSTUDIOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 4 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

Century Casinos presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.45%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Century Casinos.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -23.71% -81.24% -7.26% PLAYSTUDIOS -11.30% -5.83% -4.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Century Casinos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

