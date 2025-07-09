Critical Analysis: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Boeing (NYSE:BA)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 8.08% 17.82% 7.06% Boeing -16.58% N/A -8.57%

Risk & Volatility

General Dynamics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $47.72 billion 1.67 $3.78 billion $14.42 20.59 Boeing $66.52 billion 2.48 -$11.82 billion ($17.92) -12.20

This table compares General Dynamics and Boeing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

General Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of General Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Dynamics and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 1 13 8 0 2.32 Boeing 3 3 17 2 2.72

General Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $293.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Boeing has a consensus price target of $215.77, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than General Dynamics.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Boeing on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships; provides maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle support services for navy ships; offers and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarine construction programs. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments; and offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.