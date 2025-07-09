Critical Survey: Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) and Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) and Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rogers Communication and Axtel SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communication 1 4 3 0 2.25 Axtel SAB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rogers Communication presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.62%. Given Rogers Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rogers Communication is more favorable than Axtel SAB.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communication $15.04 billion 1.15 $1.27 billion $2.33 13.85 Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rogers Communication and Axtel SAB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rogers Communication has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel SAB.

Risk & Volatility

Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel SAB has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Rogers Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Rogers Communication shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communication and Axtel SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communication 8.53% 25.28% 3.83% Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rogers Communication beats Axtel SAB on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands. It also provides internet and WiFi services; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; and 4K television programming. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol (IP), and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; information technology and network technologies; cable access network services; telecommunications technical consulting services; and season games through television, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other streaming devices, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Additionally, the company owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 52 AM and FM radio stations. It also offers Rogers and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Axtel SAB

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

