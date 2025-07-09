Critical Survey: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and ThredUp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $336.18 million 0.44 -$35.85 million ($0.36) -3.67 ThredUp $260.03 million 3.15 -$76.99 million ($0.58) -11.95

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -11.85% -10.55% -6.90% ThredUp -22.41% -77.03% -26.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Village Farms International and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 2 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 1 2 0 2.67

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Summary

Village Farms International beats ThredUp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.