Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $17.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.78 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $418.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
