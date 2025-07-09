CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $505.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $507.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.35. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at $112,211,865.92. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

