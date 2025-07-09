CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CSW Industrials worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CSWI opened at $305.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total transaction of $60,276.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,252.22. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $280,745.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,952.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,528 shares of company stock worth $2,322,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

