CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $182,550,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,259,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

