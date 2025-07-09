D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 12,688 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622 in the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.