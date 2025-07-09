D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 30,322 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 306.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 268,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after acquiring an additional 98,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,500,000 after acquiring an additional 413,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE HRL opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.