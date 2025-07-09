D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

