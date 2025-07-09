D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 14,273 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hicks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

