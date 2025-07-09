D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.33% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DWLD. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Up 5.4%

BATS:DWLD opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

