D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,841,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,699 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 504,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6%

STWD stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

