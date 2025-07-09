D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.38 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.