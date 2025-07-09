D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAMA stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

