D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

