D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,100,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

