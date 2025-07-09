DA Davidson Forecasts Mattel’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

View Our Latest Report on MAT

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Mattel has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after buying an additional 5,984,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after buying an additional 355,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after buying an additional 1,491,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 386.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,218,000 after buying an additional 5,767,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.