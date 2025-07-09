Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) to Buyback 0 Stock

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTRUY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.