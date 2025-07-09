Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,373,376 shares in the company, valued at $70,444,959.36. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.16, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,972 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 10.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 602,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

