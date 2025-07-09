DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $8,644,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,666,413.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,338.24. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

