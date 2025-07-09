David Badawi Sells 5,679 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 5,679 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $23,681.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,831,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,374.25. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 price target (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth about $18,069,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 1,373,535 shares during the period. B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 908,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 654.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 340,906 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

