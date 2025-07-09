David Philip Henry Sells 2,000 Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MKS Price Performance

MKS stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.