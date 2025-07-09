Dean Ronald Chambers Buys 30,000 Shares of Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers purchased 30,000 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.
Global Atomic Price Performance
GLO opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.37. Global Atomic Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$2.14.
Global Atomic Company Profile
