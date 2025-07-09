Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 2,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 33,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Deliveroo Stock Down 1.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Deliveroo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

