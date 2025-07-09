Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,747 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total transaction of $772,069.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,177,423.35. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -183.25 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.59.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

