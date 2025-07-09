Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,747 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total transaction of $772,069.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,177,423.35. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -183.25 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

