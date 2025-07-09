Devon Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 29,962 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,168 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Devon Energy Stock Up 6.8%
NYSE DVN opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Devon Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
