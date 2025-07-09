Devon Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 29,962 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,168 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy Stock Up 6.8%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after buying an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,810,000 after buying an additional 3,090,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

