Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($32.25) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.23).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,947.50 ($26.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,147.51. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 1,820 ($24.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,985 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,931.96). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 953 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,862. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

