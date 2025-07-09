Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now – July 7th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Sunrun are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize content through digital channels such as streaming services, social networks, online gaming platforms and digital advertising networks. Investors value these stocks based on metrics like user engagement, ad-revenue growth, subscription numbers and content library strength, which reflect underlying trends in digital consumption and monetization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,939,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.27. 1,464,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.83. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 14,653,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,927,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.60. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

