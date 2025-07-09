Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.30 and traded as high as $40.29. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 851,318 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 142,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 36.8% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 111,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

