Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $155.23 and traded as high as $170.52. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $166.70, with a volume of 559,944 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,201,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

