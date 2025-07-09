Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $207.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discover Financial Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

