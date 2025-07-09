Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $207.42.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discover Financial Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
