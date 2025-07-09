Dollar General (NYSE:DG) versus TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Critical Comparison

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TJX Companies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dollar General has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TJX Companies and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TJX Companies 8.47% 58.81% 15.26% Dollar General 2.81% 17.93% 4.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.1% of TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TJX Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dollar General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TJX Companies and Dollar General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TJX Companies 0 1 18 0 2.95 Dollar General 0 16 11 1 2.46

TJX Companies presently has a consensus price target of $141.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Dollar General has a consensus price target of $109.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given TJX Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than Dollar General.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TJX Companies and Dollar General”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TJX Companies $56.36 billion 2.48 $4.86 billion $4.25 29.49 Dollar General $40.61 billion 0.61 $1.13 billion $5.24 21.50

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dollar General. Dollar General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TJX Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TJX Companies pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollar General pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TJX Companies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

TJX Companies beats Dollar General on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. It offers its products through stores and e-commerce sites. The TJX Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company's consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise basic items for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

