DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $191.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $241.47 on Monday. DoorDash has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $248.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 313.60 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,277,848 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

