DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

