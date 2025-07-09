Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) versus Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Financial Contrast

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leidos and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 7 7 1 2.60 Dynatrace 0 7 15 1 2.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leidos presently has a consensus target price of $177.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $62.26, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Leidos.

76.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 7.87% 32.62% 11.14% Dynatrace 28.47% 9.08% 5.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Dynatrace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $16.66 billion 1.25 $1.25 billion $9.94 16.31 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 9.93 $483.68 million $1.60 35.19

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Leidos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Leidos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

