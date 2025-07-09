eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
eBullion Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
See Also
